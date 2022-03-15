UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.67 Million Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PDC Energy worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

PDCE stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

In related news, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $129,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,109,569. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

