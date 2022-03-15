152,759 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

