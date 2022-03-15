UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Korn Ferry worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $148,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 8.73%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

