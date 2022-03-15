Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,119 Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,517,000 after buying an additional 87,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56,817 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 12.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm's clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

