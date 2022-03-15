Comerica Bank Invests $1.41 Million in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter worth $536,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CNA Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter worth $883,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

CNA opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

