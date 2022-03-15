7,145 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

MXL stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,953. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.