Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) to post sales of $327.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.20 million to $330.00 million. Trex reported sales of $245.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TREX opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a twelve month low of $67.77 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.73.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.