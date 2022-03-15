Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $2,790,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,750 shares of company stock valued at $59,274,694. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.