W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 143.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 242.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

