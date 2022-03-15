American International Group Inc. Has $793,000 Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Stride worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 89.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRN opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

