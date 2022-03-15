Brokerages Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Sumo Logic reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $34,150.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $2,221,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 94.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 143.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 146,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

