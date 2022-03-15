-$0.35 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.31). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $157.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.