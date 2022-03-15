-$0.35 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.31). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $157.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.09.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
