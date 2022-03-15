iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the February 13th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,999,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $61.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
