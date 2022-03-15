iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the February 13th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,999,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $61.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGIB. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 85,904 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 421,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

