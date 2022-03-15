Short Interest in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Increases By 74.8%

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCPAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.95 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPAF opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

