Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $485.56

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 485.56 ($6.31) and last traded at GBX 490.50 ($6.38), with a volume of 20303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.57).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 562.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £805.14 million and a PE ratio of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund news, insider Julia Goh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 569 ($7.40) per share, for a total transaction of £28,450 ($36,996.10).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

