American International Group Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $207,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBT. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

GBT opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

