American International Group Inc. Sells 792 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALM opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.31 and a beta of -0.20.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

