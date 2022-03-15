American International Group Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vocera Communications worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 76.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 17.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,282,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at $5,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,750 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.35, a PEG ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

