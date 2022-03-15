First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $499,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767 in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

