Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Washington Federal worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 25.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 254.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 217.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 93,261 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 69.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

