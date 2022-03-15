Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Critical Review

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Integral Ad Science and Switch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 8 0 2.89 Switch 0 0 9 1 3.10

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 111.68%. Switch has a consensus price target of $29.30, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Switch.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Switch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 5.94 -$52.44 million N/A N/A Switch $592.04 million 10.83 $5.41 million $0.05 530.00

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A Switch 0.91% 3.50% 0.82%

Summary

Switch beats Integral Ad Science on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

