Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,021 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.16% of Universal worth $25,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

