Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.77.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,177 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,795. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Delek US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.