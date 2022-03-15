Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 75,530 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.22% of Huron Consulting Group worth $25,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,256,371. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HURN opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $980.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.88. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $59.09.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

