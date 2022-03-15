American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,658 shares of company stock worth $2,739,103 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Well stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $805.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.55. American Well Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $24.04.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

