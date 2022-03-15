Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Laurie Straten Sells 10,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Laurie Straten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CPSS opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a market cap of $220.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

