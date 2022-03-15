America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of America’s Car-Mart worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CRMT opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $563.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.59. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

