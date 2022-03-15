Pardeep Nijhawan Buys 7,000 Shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Stock

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pardeep Nijhawan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pardeep Nijhawan acquired 1,500 shares of Edesa Biotech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,575.00.

Shares of EDSA opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80.

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 88.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

