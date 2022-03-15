Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Acquires 6,750 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $196.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares during the period. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.