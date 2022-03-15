Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Acquires 6,750 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $196.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares during the period. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

