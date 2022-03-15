Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Laura L. Brocklehurst Sells 249 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $13,702.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,580,000 after purchasing an additional 259,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

