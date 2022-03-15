Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,722,000.

DNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

