Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 17,255 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $27,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 831.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

