iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1,513.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $27,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

IXN stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

