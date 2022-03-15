Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,472 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Pacira BioSciences worth $26,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,859 shares of company stock worth $3,164,951 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCRX opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $74.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.