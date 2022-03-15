21,709 Shares in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. Analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

