Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Balchem were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $133.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $119.37 and a 12 month high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.56.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

