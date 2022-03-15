Captrust Financial Advisors Has $45,000 Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BOK Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF stock opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.40.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.57.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $53,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,155 in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

