Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Westlake Chemical worth $28,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 126.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 179.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 88,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 505.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

