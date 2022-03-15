Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 435.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $533,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIO opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

