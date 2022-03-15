Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,440 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 263.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00.

