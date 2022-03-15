Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Lowered to $118.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.30.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

