Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,253 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CFFN opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.62%.

CFFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,045 shares of company stock worth $55,243 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

