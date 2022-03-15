Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Thilo Schroeder Purchases 3,110 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $65,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder bought 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder bought 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder bought 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

RVMD opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

