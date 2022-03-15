First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $18.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -99.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 105,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,167 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

