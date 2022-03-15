Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director James S. Andrasick Sells 500 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,771,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,795 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

