IFP Advisors Inc Has $92,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.