IFP Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 4,833 IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Separately, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49. IonQ Inc has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

