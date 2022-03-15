IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 324 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 302.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,338,000 after purchasing an additional 175,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 362,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 170,768 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $191.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.89. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.04 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 80.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

