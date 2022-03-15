Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) vs. Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Head-To-Head Review

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Old National Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Trustmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $852.87 million 3.40 $277.54 million $1.67 10.47 Trustmark $676.13 million 2.89 $147.37 million $2.34 13.56

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old National Bancorp and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Trustmark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 32.54% 9.55% 1.20% Trustmark 21.80% 8.89% 0.91%

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Trustmark on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About Trustmark (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

