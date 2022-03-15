Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz Sells 1,406 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,406 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $52,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

APR stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 586.18%. Research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,639,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Apria by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,909,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apria by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 345,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apria by 1,114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 290,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Apria by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,655,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,979,000 after acquiring an additional 238,095 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

